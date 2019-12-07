J-K Admin extends LTC benefit to employees

Jammu and Kashmir administration has approved Leave Travel Concession (LTC) in favour of its employees benefitting over 3.5 lakh regular government employees working in the Union Territory. A notification prescribing the mandatory rules has already been issued by the General Administrative Department in this regard, an official spokesman said on Saturday.

Quoting the notification, he said as per the rules a government employee along with the family can travel to any place in India once in a block of four years and to his home town once in a block of two years. The rules, as per the notification, would be deemed to have come into force from October 31 and had been titled as Jammu & Kashmir Civil Services (Leave Travel Concession) Rules, 2019, the spokesman said.

Under these rules, he said all employees have to submit their family details with their respective offices so that the benefit is provided to them as per these details. "The travel entitlement of government employees for this purpose shall be governed by Travelling Allowance Rules notified by the government from time to time," he said.

He said the concession to the employees would be provided during the period of leave including the casual leave availed by an employee after being sanctioned by the sanctioning authority. The claim of LTC has to be made within a period of three months from the completion of return journey, the spokesman said.

