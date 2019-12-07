74 arrested for eve-teasing, rash riding, disorderly conduct

In a measure to curb crimes against women, Kolkata Police has arrested 74 people from different areas of the city since Friday evening for their alleged involvement in eve-teasing, rash bike riding and disorderly conduct. Of the 74 arrests, 13 were made for alleged indulgence in eve-teasing, a senior police officer said on Saturday.

The persons arrested and the motorbikes seized in the joint operation by Winners force, an all-women patrolling team, and the anti-rowdy section of the Kolkata Police's Detective Department were handed over to the respective police stations for prosecution, the officer said. "Netaji Nagar police station was the focus area of the drive, where officers also interacted with local residents as a confidence-building measure. The focus areas will shift in the subsequent drives," he said.

Meanwhile, quoting the 2017 National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report, Commissioner of Police Anuj Sharma said at an event here that Kolkata is one of the safest cities in the country which has witnessed a 31 per cent decline in crimes in the past four years. "The NCRB data, which is like a report card for the police, has brought some joy to our City of Joy Kolkata," he said.

Sharma said the rest of the country has witnessed a 3.6 per cent rise in cognisable offences during the period. PTI SCH ACD ACD.

