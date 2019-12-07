Manipur CM inspects sites proposed to be visited by PM Modi, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe on Dec 17

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh inspected on Saturday the sites Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe are supposed to visit during their proposed trip to the state. The annual summit between PM Modi and Japanese PM Abe will take place between December 15 and 17, the External Affairs Ministry said on Friday. Though the ministry has not announced the venue for the summit, it is learned that Guwahati will host it and Abe may make a short trip to Manipur as well.

Singh inspected the 'India Peace Memorial' and 'Peace Museum' where the two prime ministers are supposed to pay homage on December 17 to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives in the Second World War. 'India Peace Memorial' and 'Peace Museum' are located at Maibam Lotpa Ching, also known as 'Red Hill', where a fierce battle was fought between the Allied and Japanese forces during the Second World War.

