Khattar inaugurates Integrated Command and Control Centre in Gurgaon

Khattar inaugurated the millennium city's ICCC in presence of Union Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh, an official release said here. Image Credit: ANI

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday inaugurated Gurgaon's ambitious Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), developed as the nerve centre to provide multifaceted online smart services to people. Khattar inaugurated the millennium city's ICCC in presence of Union Minister of State for Statistics and Programme Implementation Rao Inderjit Singh, an official release said here.

Built at the cost of Rs 38 crore, the ICCC has been designed to serve as the nodal point for all online data related to the Smart City applications, including CCTV-based public safety and adaptive traffic management system, smart parking system, water supply management system, pollution monitoring, property tax management system and asset management system. On the occasion, the chief minister was briefed that all government buildings and police stations of Gurgaon city will be connected with the optical fiber network. Currently, 160 government buildings and police stations of the city have been connected with this network.

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority's Chief Executive Officer V Umashankar said all the government buildings in Gurgaon city will be equipped with a public Wi-Fi system within the next six to nine months. Apart from this, a mobile app has also been developed for the ICCC by bringing the entire citizen services on one platform so that the public can access these easily.

Umashankar said that to increase the reach of this ICCC, plans have been made to cover 358 traffic intersections with the installation of 1,200 CCTV cameras. At present, 250 CCTV cameras have already been installed and made operational, covering 50 intersections at present.

He informed that 1,200 CCTV cameras will be operational on 222 crossings by March-2020. He also said with the installation of cameras, the vehicles' speed, their registration number plate, color besides the two-wheeler drivers without a helmet can be identified at the ICCC itself.

Apprising Khattar of various other features of the ICCC, the GMDA chief said the city's smart street light facility too can be controlled from this centre. Apart from this, monitoring of vehicles engaged in solid waste management too will be done from this centre, adding drinking water supply meters too have been integrated with it.

Meanwhile, in a high-level meeting held at Gurgaon, it was decided that old diesel auto-rickshaws running in the city would go off the roads in a phased manner. In the meeting, which was chaired by Khattar, discussions were also held to explore the possibilities of e-rickshaws and CNG-powered autos replacing the old diesel auto-rickshaws, the official statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

