Delhi: Fire breaks out in factory in Anaj Mandi, 15 people rushed to hospital

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 08:50 IST
  • Created: 08-12-2019 08:50 IST
Delhi: Fire breaks out in factory in Anaj Mandi, 15 people rushed to hospital
Visual from the site where fire broke out (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Around 15 people were rushed to the hospital after a fire broke out at a factory in Anaj Mandi in the national capital on Sunday. Soon after receiving the report, 15 fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the fire and to carry out rescue operations. Given the intensity of the fire, 10-12 more fire tenders had to be sent at the spot.

Speaking to media, Deputy Fire Chief Officer Sunil Choudhary said: "A fire broke out in a 600 sq feet plot. It was very dark inside. It is a factory where school bags, bottles and other materials were kept." "We have so far sent 15 people to the LNJP hospital for medical aid. While some of them were injured, others had fainted. The owner said that around 20-25 labourers were sleeping inside when the incident happened," he added.

The officer further said the fire was of "medium category" and had been completely doused. Rescue operations are currently underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

