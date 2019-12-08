Anaj Mandi fire: Delhi CM announces Rs 10 lakh ex gratia to families of deceased

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited a factory in Anaj Mandi area, where a massive fire broke out in the early hours of Sunday, and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh to the family members of the deceased.

The chief minister also announced a compensation of Rs 1 lakh to those injured in the blaze that claimed at least 43 lives.

The government will not spare the guilty and ensure strict punishment to them, Kejriwal told reporters.

