Ex-Odisha Minister Bhagabat Prasad Mohanty no more

Veteran Congress leader and former Odisha Minister Bhagabat Prasad Mohanty passed away at his residence here, family sources said on Sunday. Mohanty, 90, breathed his last following cardiac arrest on Saturday night, they said.

A three-time MLA from Kendrapara assembly constituency, Mohanty was was elected to the state Assembly in 1971 as Praja Socialist Party (PSP) candidate and in 1985 and 1995 as a Congress nominee. He was the Higher Education and Revenue Minister in the Congress government in the state. A host of dignitaries including Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik condoled the veteran leader's death.

Expressing grief over the passing away of Mohanty, the chief minister described him as an able administrator and a seasoned politician. Patnaik also conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family.

As the news about Mohanty's demise spread, a large number of of his admirers, political leaders and people different walks of life thronged his house to pay their last respect to the departed soul.

