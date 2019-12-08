Left Menu
Development News Edition

Assam govt to relax job eligibility criteria for differently

  • PTI
  • |
  • Guwahati
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 15:48 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 15:48 IST
Assam govt to relax job eligibility criteria for differently

The Assam government has decided to relax eligibility criteria for differently abled persons applying for state government jobs, officials said. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday met officials from bodies representing persons with disabilities (PwDs) and assured them of relaxing criteria such as prior job experience, computer and sports skills for grade 4 jobs in state departments, an official said.

It was decided in the meeting that the eligibility criteria would be relaxed to bring PwDs at par with others in the society, he said. Representatives of Pratibondi Suraksha Sanstha, Bikalanga Unnayan Parishad, All Assam Dristihin Yuva Unnayan Parishad and All Assam Pratibondi Rehabilitation Sanstha said the job criteria had put PwD applicants at a disadvantageous position in seeking government jobs.

They requested the chief minister to relax the three eligibility criteria to facilitate recruitment of differently abled persons in the state government, the official said. Sonowal also asked the Panchayat and Rural Development Department to allot houses under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana, Grameen to PwDs from the existing beneficiary list on a priority basis.

It was also decided at the meeting that a guest house would be built here for differently abled persons, the official said. The chief minister asked the Social Welfare Department to provide funds to the All Assam Deaf and Dumb Sports Meet to be held in Tezpur and take steps in promoting sign language..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

UPDATE 2-Indian rape victim dies in hospital after being set ablaze

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Malaysia reports first case of polio since 1992

A three-month-old Malaysian infant has been diagnosed with polio, the first case reported in the country in nearly three decades, a top health official said on Sunday. The baby boy from Tuaran in Malaysias Sabah state on Borneo island teste...

Assam: Movement of 19 trains affected after goods train derails at Dibrugarh

The movement of 19 trains between the Naharkatiya and Duliajan stations was on Sunday affected after seven wagons of a goods train derailed near the Naharkatiya station in Dibrugarh district earlier today. According to a press note by the N...

BoG mulling slashing fees for medical courses

In what could prove to be a big relief for medical students, a panel tasked with drafting guidelines for fee structure in private medical colleges is mulling slashing fees for half of graduate and post-graduate seats by 70 per cent and 90 p...

Anaj Mandi blaze one of the worst fire tragedies that hit Delhi

The Anaj Mandi inferno that killed at least 43 people on Sunday morning is the second most severe fire in the national capital after the Uphaar Cinema tragedy that claimed 59 lives and left over 100 injured. The theatre in the posh Green Pa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019