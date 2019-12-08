Left Menu
8-year-old Licypriya Kangujam urges PM to implement climate change laws

An 8-year-old Licypriya Kangujam from Manipur has called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement climate change laws in the country and pass them in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament.

Licypriya Kangujam with Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg in Madrid in Spain on December 6. (Image courtesy-Licypriya Kangujam Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

An 8-year-old Licypriya Kangujam from Manipur has called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement climate change laws in the country and pass them in the ongoing Winter Session of Parliament. "Please save our future. I am with my inspiration @gretathunberg to give more pressure to you and the world leaders. You can't underestimate us. Please pass the Climate Change law in the ongoing winter parliament session," reads Kangujam's Tweet dated December 6.

For long, the young activist has been holding talks, organising awareness campaigns, rallies and has helped victims of natural calamities. She recently met Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg in an climate change event in Madrid in Spain. In June this year, she stood near Parliament premises to draw Prime Minister Narendra Modi's attention towards climate change.

"I urge him and all MPs to act on climate change now and save our future. The sea levels are increasing and the Earth is becoming hotter. They should act now," she had told ANI. She has voiced concerns across several international platforms, urging the world leaders to act on the issue of climate change and to reduce natural disasters. She has also been recognised for her work and was awarded the 2019 World Children Peace Prize Laureate.

Kangujam is also the founder of 'The Child Movement', a voluntary movement by the children to raise their voices on global issues. Prime Minister Modi has also voiced his concerns about climate change. In September this year, while addressing the United Nations Climate Action summit 2019, Modi also said that India has come to the United Nations to present a practical approach and roadmap on the issue.

"Need and not greed is our guiding principle. India is here today to not only talk about the seriousness of this issue but to present a practical approach and a roadmap. We believe that an ounce of practice is worth more than a ton of teaching," Modi had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

