Cyberabad Police Commissioner Sajjanar's village residents celebrate police action against rape accused

The residents of Cyberabad Police Commissioner VC Sajjanar's village -- Asuti -- on Sunday celebrated in support of the police action against the rape accused, who were killed in the encounter. Earlier on Friday, Dr NC Sajjan, brother of VC Sajjanar, had said that the people of his village were very proud of Sajjanar.

According to the police, all the four accused were being taken to the scene of the crime, where the charred body of the doctor was found, when they allegedly tried to escape. "The accused -- Mohammed Arif, Naveen, Shiva, and Chennakeshavulu -- were killed in a police encounter at Chatanpally, Shadnagar today in the wee hours, between 3 am and 6 am," Sajjanar had informed on Friday.

The four accused were arrested and were in judicial custody and lodged in high-security cells at Cherlapally Central Jail in Hyderabad. Police said that the veterinarian was brutally raped and murdered by the accused who burned her body in the Shamshabad area on November 27. Her charred body was recovered on November 28. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)