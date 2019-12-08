Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tharoor hails US lawmakers over J-K resolution on curbs, comes in for criticism from BJP leaders

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 08-12-2019 21:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-12-2019 21:21 IST
Tharoor hails US lawmakers over J-K resolution on curbs, comes in for criticism from BJP leaders

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's comments on Sunday praising American lawmakers' efforts after a resolution was introduced in the US House of Representatives urging India to lift the restrictions on communications in Jammu and Kashmir came in for attack from some BJP leaders. However, the former Union minister hit back saying whenever the saffron party conducts indefensible policies, it prefers to shelter behind "national interests".

Indian-American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal has introduced a Congressional resolution urging India to lift the restrictions on communications in Jammu and Kashmir as swiftly as possible and preserve religious freedom for all residents "Restore Internet, end detentions In Jammu & Kashmir, says bipartisan resolution in US House. Admirable effort by US representatives, whereas in our Parliament we have been unable even to have a discussion on the subject of Kashmir in the entire winter session. Shame," Tharoor said in a tweet.

His remarks came in for sharp criticism from BJP MPs Shobha Karandlaje and Tejasvi Surya who slammed the Congress leader for calling the move "admirable". "Shame on you for admiring US interference on India's internal matters. For the very first time J&K is witnessing very less terror activities and people are feeling safer. But the Congress never missed any opportunity to politicise India's domestic matters and defame the country!" BJP MP Karandlaje tweeted.

"Disappointed that Dr. Shashi Tharoor, who has many times defended Indian interests well outside of our borders even when speaking as representative of the opposition, expresses 'admiration' over US interference in India's domestic matters," Surya tweeted. Tharoor hit back saying he was amused by the BJP's "wilful misreading" of his tweet.

"What's shameful is how our Parliament has been unable to take up this issue, while a foreign legislature has. What's admirable is that the US Congress can discuss issues our own MPs can't," he said. "Whenever BJP conducts indefensible policies, it prefers to shelter behind "national interests", as if 37% of the national vote gives it the sole and exclusive right to define what our nation's interests are. Democracy requires discussion that our parliamentary managers seek to avoid," Tharoor said in another tweet.

The resolution, introduced in the House of Representatives after several weeks of efforts by Jayapal on Friday, has only one co-sponsor - Republican Congressman Steve Watkins. It's a simple resolution, which cannot be voted in the other chamber, Senate, and does not have the force of law.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Hong Kong AmCham president denied entry to Macau

UPDATE 1-Trump calls for World Bank to stop loaning to China

Fast & Furious 9: All characters’ roles revealed, What about Paul Walker’s character?

Australian firefighters await 'flooding rain' as people struggle to breathe

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

Maharashtra: Police bust two sex rackets, arrest 8 people in Aurangabad

Aurangabad city police Crime Branch busted two sex rackets and arrested eight persons, and rescued four women from posh localities here on Saturday night here. According to a press release from the crime branch, the first raid took place in...

Police: Slain Arkansas officer 'ambushed' in patrol vehicle

A police officer was ambushed and executed by a gunman as he sat in his patrol vehicle parked outside his police station in northwestern Arkansas, police said Sunday. Fayetteville police said in a news release that Officer Stephen Carr was ...

Sri Lanka's Lakmal to miss Pakistan tour after contracting dengue

Colombo, Dec 8 AFP Sri Lankan fast bowler Suranga Lakmal will miss a two-match Test series in Pakistan after contracting dengue fever, Sri Lankas cricket board announced Sunday. He will be replaced by Asitha Fernando, who will join the squa...

Universities are not ivory towers: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind said here on Saturday that universities are great hubs of ideas but they are not ivory towers. Universities are great hubs of ideas, but they are not ivory towers. They are part of society and thus remain engaged w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019