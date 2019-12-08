Lapses allowed to continue with impunity: Hardeep Singh Puri over Delhi fire

Union Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hit out at the AAP government over the death of 43 people in a fire in Delhi's Anaj Mandi area, alleging the incident points to lapses that were allowed to continue with "impunity".

The lanes were narrow and congested with wires and cables dangling dangerously, Puri said in a statement, adding the building flouted safety and fire norms.

Terming as the statement by Puri "shocking and false", the AAP government claimed that the Union Housing and Urban Development minister's statement was aimed at hiding "corruption and inefficiency" of the BJP-led civic bodies in Delhi.

