Maharashtra: Man sent to police custody till Dec 13 in minor girl murder case

The 32-year-old man, who allegedly killed a 5-year-old girl after a rape attempt, was on Monday sent to the police custody by a court here till December 13. The accused, identified as Sanjay Dev Puri, was arrested on Sunday.

The minor girl's body was found in Linga village of Kalmeshwar area on December 8 by the police, a day after she went missing. Police have registered a case under Sections 376, 363, 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the SC/ST Prevention of Atrocities Act. (ANI)

