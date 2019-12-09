Navy Chief meets Bangladeshi counterpart

Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Monday held talks with his Bangladeshi counterpart Admiral Aurangzeb Chowdhury on ways to deepen bilateral maritime cooperation. Chowdhury, the Chief of Naval Staff of Bangladesh Navy, is on an official visit to India from December 7 to 12.

"The visit aims to consolidate bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh, as also to explore new avenues for naval cooperation," the defence ministry said. Sources said Admiral Singh and Admiral Chowdhury discussed ways to bolster maritime security cooperation between the two countries.

In October, India and Bangladesh inked a pact for setting up of a joint coastal surveillance system to protect their strategic interests in the maritime domain. India is expected to set up nearly two dozen coastal surveillance radar stations under the pact. Apart from Delhi, Admiral Chowdhury will visit Kochi, Vizag and Kolkata where he will have discussions with Indian Navy officials.

The Bangladesh Navy chief also held talks with Army Chief General Bipin Rawat on issues of mutual concern. Separately, Gen Rawat also held a meeting with Lieutenant General Ngo Minh Tien, Deputy Chief of the General Staff of Vietnam People's Army.

The defence and security ties between India and Vietnam have been on an upswing in the last few years.

