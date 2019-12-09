Left Menu
Man held for stealing onions from grocery store in Madurai

  • PTI
  • |
  • Madurai
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 20:33 IST
Feeling the pinch of soaring prices of onion, a manwas on Monday arrested for stealing two kgs of the vegetable from a grocery shop here by diverting the attention of the shop owner. Police said the accused Abdul Rahman, who is known to the shop-owner, went to the store and told the staff that his boss owed him some money and asked for it.

When the worker was making a call to his boss to seek his consent for repaying the amount, Rahman stole the onions. Meanwhile, the owner who returned, verified the CCTV footage and found Rahman stealing onion from the shop following which he lodged a complaint with the police.

Previous recordings also showed Rahman stealing various grocery items. A case was registered against him and investigation is on..

