Need to collectively find solutions to problems such as climate change: Kovind

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 20:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 20:55 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday said the country has great challenges such as climate change to address and must strive for developing entrepreneurial culture. The President made the remarks at the Lakshmipat Singhania-IIM Lucknow National Leadership Awards ceremony here.

"From economy to science and technology, from healthcare to education, from women empowerment to social justice, we have made enormous progress. The world has taken note of our democratic institutions, economic strength, scientific prowess, culture and diversity. We, however, still face great challenges which need to be addressed. "We need to collectively find solutions to the problems such as climate change, strive for inclusive growth, develop an entrepreneurial culture, safeguard our natural resources and ensure justice for the weakest sections of society. These are no ordinary challenges but we have shown the resolve to set our standards high. With the right leadership in various sectors, we can meet any challenge," he said.

He said "we need to nurture our youth to become leaders in whatever vocation they may choose and in their social lives. How do we create the better leaders that will steer the nation tomorrow? Education is the only answer he can think of. This is where institutions like IIM play their crucial role." PTI GJS GJS SMN SMN

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

