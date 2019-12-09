CM inaugurates video conference facility at Himachal Assembly

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday inaugurated a video conference facility at the Vidhan Sabha Complex here.

This service would facilitate the chief minister, speaker and ministers to have a direct contact with deputy commissioners of all districts.

Speaker Rajiv Bindal, Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj and Chief Secretary Shrikant Baldi were present on the occasion.

