CM inaugurates video conference facility at Himachal Assembly
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday inaugurated a video conference facility at the Vidhan Sabha Complex here.
This service would facilitate the chief minister, speaker and ministers to have a direct contact with deputy commissioners of all districts.
Speaker Rajiv Bindal, Education Minister Suresh Bhardwaj and Chief Secretary Shrikant Baldi were present on the occasion.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
