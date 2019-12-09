Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kanhaiya Kumar calls for 'non-cooperation' over NRC, CAB

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kolkata
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 21:47 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 21:47 IST
Kanhaiya Kumar calls for 'non-cooperation' over NRC, CAB

Describing the Citizenship (Ammendment) Bill and NRC as ploys to divert attention from "failures" of the Modi government, CPI leader Kanhaiya Kumar slammed the Centre on Monday, saying it is trying to change the Constitution. Kumar, who was in the city to address a rally against the National Register of Citizens (NRC), said people of the country should not cooperate with the Centre and "oppose their divisive policies".

"The NRC and CAB are against the basic principles of our constitution, where secularism has been enshrined. The BJP government is trying to change our Constitution," he said. "If the people of this country launch non-cooperation, then it would be tough for BJP to run the government," Kumar added.

Members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who come from Afghanistan, Bangladesh or Pakistan facing persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship when the proposed amendments to the six-decade-old Citizenship Act come into effect. According to the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, the new law, however, will not be applicable in the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime areas and those tribal regions which are governed under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

"The NRC and the CAB are desperate efforts by the BJP government to divert attention from its failures at all fronts, be it economic or agricultural," Kumar said. "In 2014, we were promised of Rs 15 lakhs in bank accounts, bringing back black money, and 'Acche Din' (good days), but now all the promises have fallen flat. So they are using the NRC and CAB issue to divert attention," he said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

UPDATE 2-Thousands of protesters throng streets of Hong Kong as government urges calm

UPDATE 7-Trump says Kim Jong Un risks losing 'everything' after North Korea claims major test

Science News Roundup: Bristol-Myers reports positive data on cancer treatment acquired in Celgene deal

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

How to avoid fake universities and fishing bait like Farmington

As education sharks are roaming around to prey, we present a guide on how to mitigate hunters and reach to a genuine universityinstitute. In this era of commercialization of education, the fake universities and economic frauds in educationa...

Videos

Latest News

TechMah Medical & LimaCorporate Receive First 510k Approval for Smart SPACE Digital Technology

&#160;LimaCorporate is pleased to announce the FDA 510K approval for Smart SPACE Shoulder 3D Planner 3D Positioner. Smart SPACE is an innovative digital platform developed by TechMah Medical thanks to collaboration with LimaCorporate, who ...

Citizenship Bill will give relief to people living a painful life after facing persecution in neighbouring countries: HM Amit Shah in LS.

Citizenship Bill will give relief to people living a painful life after facing persecution in neighbouring countries HM Amit Shah in LS....

India, Mexico 'dont see eye to eye' on some issues but relationship going forward: Mexican Envoy

There have been moments when India and Mexico have not seen eye to eye over their views on some issues but the two countries have not let that interfere with their overall relationship, Mexican envoy Federico Salas Lotfe said on Monday. Spe...

Vivendi's Canal+, Qatar-based beIN Sports in talks over distribution deal

Vivendis Canal and Qatar-based beIN Sports said on Monday they had entered in exclusive talks over a distribution and licensing deal.Canal and beIN also said in a joint statement that under the deal, Canal would offer all beIN Sports premiu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019