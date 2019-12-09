Citizenship (Amendment) Bill against Constitution of country: Sachin Pilot

Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday said that the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is against the Constitution of the country. "We oppose this amendment because it is against the Constitution. The citizenship issue is being politicised. There is more political motivation behind the government's move than the will to serve the people of the country," Pilot told ANI here.

The Congress leader said that the BJP is bringing the amendment because its economic policies have failed. He also extended his comments on the encounter of four accused in connection with the gang-rape and murder of a woman on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

"I agree with the Chief Justice that justice loses its character if it becomes revenge. Surety of punishment is a better deterrent to crime than severity. If a person knows that if they do something wrong they will be punished, it will be a better deterrent," Pilot said. He, however, said that it is a different matter if the police did shoot them in self-defence.

Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the Bill in the Lower House of the Parliament. It seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)