Social workers challenge Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya title dispute case

A group of 40 social workers in the national capital on Monday challenged the November 9 Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya title dispute case, filing reconsideration petitions in the matter. Among the social workers are Harsh Mander, Nandini Sundar and Pravat Pattnaik.

"We have filed the reconsideration petitions seeking a modification of the November 9 verdict. The petition has demanded that the top court should reconsider its November 9 verdict with respect to the Ayodhya verdict," Mander told ANI. So far, as many as seven petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging its November 9 decision in Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Hindu Mahasabha, on the other hand, is also set to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its order to grant five-acre land to be allotted to the Muslims for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya. A Supreme Court bench headed by then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had on November 9 ordered that the central government within 3-4 months should formulate a scheme for setting up a trust and hand over the disputed site to it for construction of a temple at the site.

The apex court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of a mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government. (ANI)

