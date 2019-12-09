Left Menu
Development News Edition

Social workers challenge Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya title dispute case

A group of 40 social workers in the national capital on Monday challenged the November 9 Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya title dispute case, filing reconsideration petitions in the matter.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 09-12-2019 23:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 09-12-2019 23:17 IST
Social workers challenge Supreme Court verdict in Ayodhya title dispute case
Supreme Court of India. Image Credit: ANI

A group of 40 social workers in the national capital on Monday challenged the November 9 Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya title dispute case, filing reconsideration petitions in the matter. Among the social workers are Harsh Mander, Nandini Sundar and Pravat Pattnaik.

"We have filed the reconsideration petitions seeking a modification of the November 9 verdict. The petition has demanded that the top court should reconsider its November 9 verdict with respect to the Ayodhya verdict," Mander told ANI. So far, as many as seven petitions have been filed in the Supreme Court challenging its November 9 decision in Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case.

Hindu Mahasabha, on the other hand, is also set to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its order to grant five-acre land to be allotted to the Muslims for the construction of a mosque in Ayodhya. A Supreme Court bench headed by then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi had on November 9 ordered that the central government within 3-4 months should formulate a scheme for setting up a trust and hand over the disputed site to it for construction of a temple at the site.

The apex court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of a mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Probiotic food supplements may have different effects on boys and girls: Study

Vodafone Idea shares slip over 14 pc

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Doping-U.S. to reap golden benefit from Russia Olympic ban-study

The biggest beneficiaries of Russias ban at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games ought to be the United States, China and Japan, who should annex 10 of the banned nations projected gold medals between them, according to data analysts Gracenote. Rus...

Turkey cannot go back on NATO Poland-Baltics plan - Polish official

A senior Polish official said Monday there could be no backtracking from a NATO decision to pursue a defense plan for Poland and the Baltics after Ankara suggested it might still block it until allies designate a Kurdish militia as terroris...

Straight shooter: Bangladesh teen wins archery gold after defying child marriage

A Bangladeshi girl who escaped being married at the age of 12 and went on to win an international athletics competition said on Monday that girls in the conservative country could achieve anything if they overcame their fears.Ety Khatun, 14...

Soccer-Newcastle offer free half-season tickets to fill St James' Park

Newcastle United are offering a free half-season ticket to season ticket holders as they try to fill St James Park for the rest of the season, the Premier League club said on Monday. The ticket covers 10 league games starting with Everton o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019