GoC briefs LG on security situation in Jammu

The general officer commanding (GoC) Tiger division, Major General Sharad Kapoor, on Monday called on Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu and briefed him about the security situation along the International Border and LoC in the Jammu district, an official spokesperson said.

The GoC briefed the Lt Governor about the emerging security situation in the area, he said.

The Lt Governor and the GoC also discussed several issues relating to the internal security management and other important issues, the spokesperson said.

