Left Menu
Development News Edition

289 declared foreigners detained in Assam in 2019; 227 deported

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 14:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 14:30 IST
289 declared foreigners detained in Assam in 2019; 227 deported

As many as 289 declared foreigners were detained in Assam in 2019 and 227 others were deported to their country of origin, Union minister Nityanand Rai said in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday. Replying to a written question, he said according to the information made available by the Assam government, 181 declared foreigners and 44 convicted foreigners had completed more than three years in detention.

"As per the information made available by the Assam government, 289 declared foreigners have been detained in 2019. Besides, 227 foreigners have been deported to the countries of their origin as on December 5, 2019," the minister said. He added that 290 women were declared as foreigners during the period and there was no incident of suicide in any detention camp for declared foreigners in Assam in the last six months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

Assam CM welcomes passage of Citizenship (Amendment) Bill

Amid widespread protest over the Citizenship Amendment Bill in Assam, state Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Tuesday welcomed the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2019, in Lok Sabha describing it as a historic moment. The Bil...

MP: Man's burnt body found in govt school

The charred remains of a man were found inside a government school in Pansheel Nagar locality of Madhya Pradeshs Bhopal city on Tuesday, police said. The police suspect that unidentified persons may have killed the victim and disposed of h...

Redmi K30 with six cameras, 120Hz display launched; prices start at Rs 16,000

Xiaomis independent sub-brand Redmi launched today the highly-anticipated Redmi K30 5G smartphone along with its 4G variant in the Chinese mainland. The 5G-enabled device comes with a 120Hz display, quad rear cameras, Snapdragon 765G chipse...

Europe's human rights court calls for release of Turkish businessman

The European Court of Human Rights on Tuesday called for the immediate release of Turkish businessman and activist Osman Kavala, saying there was a lack of reasonable suspicion that he had committed an offense. Kavala has been in jail for m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019