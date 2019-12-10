Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pb: Army sepoy arrested for stealing rifles from Madhya Pradesh

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 20:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 10-12-2019 20:33 IST
Pb: Army sepoy arrested for stealing rifles from Madhya Pradesh

A 25-year-old sepoy serving in the Indian Army was arrested in Punjab for allegedly stealing two INSAS rifles and ammunition from army's training institute in Pachmarhi in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Tuesday. The stolen arms and ammunition have been recovered, according to Hoshiarpur Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaurav Garg.

Harpreet Singh, who was declared a "military deserter" in October by the army, was arrested from Chotala village near Tanda in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district on Monday, said Garg. He was booked under relevant sections of 380 (theft), 399 (making preparation to commit dacoity) and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the IPC and the Arms Act, the SSP said.

His three accomplices including one Jagtar Singh alias Jagga-- son of Harbhajan Singh, who is an accused in the drones arms drop case in Punjab's Tarn Taran in September, were also arrested, Garg said. Posing as army officers, the accused had stolen the rifles and ammunition in the early hours of December 6, sending the police into a tizzy and forcing them to sound a high alert.

Police claimed that Harpreet Singh, who belongs to Hoshiarpur's Miani village, along with his accomplices had allegedly planned to loot some jewellery and garments shops and also steal cars to make a quick buck as he wanted to pay-off a debt of about Rs 60 lakh owed by his family. "He wanted to make quick money through illegal activities," the SSP told PTI over phone.

However, the police said that foreign role behind the theft cannot be ruled out yet and the case is being investigated from all angles.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

SC partially lifts ban on construction activities in Delhi-NCR, allows it from 6 am to 6 pm

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 6 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Dec 10

Divided Congress to weigh Trump impeachment evidence as formal charges loom

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

U.S. bars former Saudi diplomat in Turkey from entering U.S. over Khashoggi murder

The United States on Tuesday barred from entering the country Mohammed al Otaibi, who served as the Saudi consul general in Istanbul when Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi was murdered in his consulate in 2018, the U.S. State Department said...

NCLAT stays NCLT directive to make MCA party to all insolvency cases

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT on Tuesday stayed an order passed by NCLT to make the Ministry of Corporate Affairs a party to all applications filed under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code as well as the Companies Act. A...

FACTBOX-Quotes: Democrats announce impeachment charges against Trump

Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives unveiled formal charges against Donald Trump on Tuesday, moving quickly toward a momentous vote on whether to impeach the Republican president.Here are some quotes on the charges JERROLD NADLER...

UPDATE 2-Exxon Mobil prevails in New York climate change lawsuit

A judge on Tuesday ruled in favor of Exxon Mobil Corp in a lawsuit brought by New York state accusing the oil company of hiding from investors the true cost of addressing climate change. Justice Barry Ostrager in Manhattan Supreme Court rul...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019