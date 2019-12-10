Two arrested for beating up minor girl in UP

Two persons were arrested on Tuesday for allegedly teasing and beating up a minor girl student in the Sahaswan area here, police said. Senior Superintendent of Police, Badaun, Ashok Kumar Tripathi said, "The matter came to light after a video of the incident went viral on social media. After this, police teams were formed and two accused persons arrested."

He said the girl, a Class 11 student, was attacked by four persons Friday last. Efforts are on to arrest the two other accused persons who are absconding, Tripathi said.

Station House Officer, Sahaswan police station, Harendra Singh said, "A case under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) of the IPC and the POCSO Act has been registered on the complaint filed by the 16-year-old girl's brother." Police said the medical examination of the girl will be conducted.

