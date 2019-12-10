Left Menu
Sonia Gandhi hosts dinner for Cong MPs

  • New Delhi
  • Updated: 10-12-2019 23:34 IST
  • Created: 10-12-2019 23:03 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday hosted a dinner for party MPs as the Winter Session of Parliament nears the end. The dinner attended by most of the party MPs comes a day before the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill is taken up by Rajya Sabha for consideration.

The Opposition led by Congress is making all-out efforts to stop the passage of the bill which they have termed "unconstitutional". Apart from MPs, senior leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Harish Rawat, Randeep Surjewala and KC Venugopal were present at the dinner held at Parliament House Annexe.

