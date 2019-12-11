Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shah moves Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 12:34 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 12:34 IST
Shah moves Citizenship Amendment Bill in Rajya Sabha

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday moved the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha, saying that Indian Muslims "were, are and will remain Indian citizens". Moving the bill that provides Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, Shah said minorities in the three nations do not get equal rights.

The population of minorities in these countries has reduced by as much as 20 per cent, either by way of elimination or having migrated to India, he said, adding that these migrants did not get rights to jobs and education. The bill provides citizenship to these persecuted minorities, Shah said.

Several MPs of opposition parties moved a motion to send the Citizenship Amendment Bill to the select committee of the Upper House. The bill and the opposition motion will be put to vote after a debate on it.

Shah rejected the charge of vote bank politics, saying the BJP had declared its intention to bring such a legislation in its election manifesto for the 2019 general election and won the approval of the people. He said Indian Muslims have nothing to worry about as they "were, are and will remain Indian citizens".

Non-Muslim minorities from three nations who came to India after Independence will be given Indian citizenship, he said, adding that Muslim migrants from the world over cannot be given citizenship.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Time for a change! Innovations to stop the growing plastic pollution

As the planet&#160;is drowning in plastic pollution, many&#160;new innovative approaches and solutions have emerged to effectively deal with the menace....

Videos

Latest News

CAB protest: Students clash with police near Assam secretariat

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Bill continued to rock Assam as a large group of students fought a pitched battle with the police near the state secretariat here on Wednesday, police said. Students in large numbers were seen pro...

Saudi Aramco's indicative debut price seen at 35.2 riyals, 10% above IPO price

Saudi Aramco shares were indicated at 35.2 riyal 9.39 each in the pre-market auction on Wednesday, 10 above their IPO price of 32 riyals, Refintiv data shows.Saudi Arabian Oil Co Aramco, whose shares make their stock market debut at 0730 GM...

Nightmare before Christmas? Traders dig in for long British election night

Its the time of year when Londons bankers and traders wind down and prepare for holidays. Instead, many are canceling leave and will work all night on Thursday as Britain votes in an unpredictable election that could convulse global markets...

Protests going on in northeast, there are concerns, but those have been addressed by govt: Rijiju on CAB.

Protests going on in northeast, there are concerns, but those have been addressed by govt Rijiju on CAB....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019