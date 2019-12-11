Sports should be made compulsory in schools: Cong MP

Stressing on the importance of physical fitness, a Congress MP in Lok Sabha on Wednesday suggested that sports be made compulsory in schools.

Underlining that there is a need to develop a culture of physical fitness, Karthik said the lack of importance on it is perhaps one of the reasons that India does not win as many medals in international sports events, especially the Olympics.

He urged the government to make sports compulsory in school education, as, at present, it is too much focused on academics.

