Congress youth arm protests against CAB in Nagaland

The youth Congress staged a demonstration here on Wednesday protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying it is against the spirit of the Constitution. The demonstration was led by youth Congress leader Sarifa Rahman outside the party headquarters here.

"The bill is divisive and discriminatory as it is against the spirit of the Constitution," she said, adding that it will destroy the fundamental rights of the people, if it becomes a law. The party activists shouted slogans against the BJP- led central government and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah outside Congress Bhavan here.

"If the government is really thinking to give rights to the people of different places, they should have done on humanitarian ground and not on religion," she said. She alleged that the Centre is trying to introduce "divide and rule" policy in the North East region.

"After Assam, it is Nagaland which is most vulnerable as Dimpur district is the breeding ground for illegal immigrants. If the CAB becomes a law, it will be a threat to the people of the entire region," Rahman said. She accused the BJP-led central government of diverting minds of people so that they cannot raise issues relating to the development of the states.

"This BJP government talks about Ram Mandir, Article 370 of the Constitution and CAB, but what about women safety, unemployment and setting up new industries to the states," she added..

