Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress youth arm protests against CAB in Nagaland

  • PTI
  • |
  • Kohima
  • |
  • Updated: 11-12-2019 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-12-2019 20:52 IST
Congress youth arm protests against CAB in Nagaland

The youth Congress staged a demonstration here on Wednesday protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, saying it is against the spirit of the Constitution. The demonstration was led by youth Congress leader Sarifa Rahman outside the party headquarters here.

"The bill is divisive and discriminatory as it is against the spirit of the Constitution," she said, adding that it will destroy the fundamental rights of the people, if it becomes a law. The party activists shouted slogans against the BJP- led central government and burnt effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah outside Congress Bhavan here.

"If the government is really thinking to give rights to the people of different places, they should have done on humanitarian ground and not on religion," she said. She alleged that the Centre is trying to introduce "divide and rule" policy in the North East region.

"After Assam, it is Nagaland which is most vulnerable as Dimpur district is the breeding ground for illegal immigrants. If the CAB becomes a law, it will be a threat to the people of the entire region," Rahman said. She accused the BJP-led central government of diverting minds of people so that they cannot raise issues relating to the development of the states.

"This BJP government talks about Ram Mandir, Article 370 of the Constitution and CAB, but what about women safety, unemployment and setting up new industries to the states," she added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Erwin Singh Braich-SPGP Holdings' USD 1.2 billion binding offer continues to be under discussion, says Yes Bank board after meeting.

Indian culture web portal released by Ministry

Chilean military plane disappears with 38 aboard: Air Force

Yes Bank shall continue to evaluate other potential investors to raise capital up to USD 2 bn: board.

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Hyderabad Encounter: Time to review modern judiciary and restore people’s confidence

Its probably for the first time in the history of independent India, the parliamentarians, chief ministers and ministers in the Union and State governments are openly supporting an encounter. This indicates the people from top to bottom hav...

What happens to your outstanding loans if the bank falls?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-India's parliament passes citizenship law, protests flare

Indias ruling Hindu nationalist government on Wednesday won parliamentary approval for a far-reaching citizenship law that critics say undermines the countrys secular constitution, as protests against the legislation intensified. The Citize...

WRAPUP 2-Europe launches 'Green Deal' as Thunberg denounces climate inaction

Europe sought to bolster the worlds faltering battle against climate change on Wednesday with its Green Deal to slash fossil fuel dependence, while teen activist Greta Thunberg rebuked global leaders for dragging their feet.With fires, floo...

UPDATE 2-European bond yields slip before policy meetings and tariff deadline

European government bond yields edged lower on Wednesday ahead of a deadline for new U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods this Sunday while U.S. Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank policy meetings kept investors sidelined. Uncertainty ah...

ISG calls for credible economic reforms in Lebanon -draft statement

Lebanon should urgently adopt a substantial, credible and comprehensive package of economic reforms, the international support group ISG for the country said in a draft statement on Wednesday. ISG also called on Lebanese authorities to adop...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019