Workers feared losing jobs in Manufacturing units in Anaj Mandi after fire killed 43 people

Workers employed in manufacturing units in Anaj Mandi, where a massive fire killed 43 people, are worried about losing their jobs due to a crackdown by civic authorities on the factories illegally operating in the area. According to the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC), four units were sealed, 45 closed or vacated from Monday to Wednesday. Showcase notice was issued to 13 units and fresh survey of 21 units was also conducted during the same period, the civic body said.

The step came after 43 people killed when a massive fire, which took place on Sunday morning, ripped through a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi's congested Anaj Mandi area. The building was packed with cardboards, plastic wrappings, garments, rexine, plastic toys and packaging items, aggravating the fire and resulting in dense smoke which suffocated the people trapped inside, they said.

Mohammad Saif, one of the labourers, said the workers here do not have any other option. "The labourers here majorly come from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. They do not have anything to do there. Due to the fire, the authorities are taking actions against the units here and around 20,000 labourers are now unemployed," Saif said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the labourers and factory owners in the area got into a argument with media persons and stopped them from covering the developments. "Everybody knew that there were no safety measures here, but the labourers had no other option to feed their families. If the units will be closed, then what the labourers will do," asked another labourer, who did not wish to be named.

It took over 150 firefighters nearly five hours to douse the blaze. As many as 63 people were pulled out from the building. While 43, including one minor, died, 16 were injured. Two fire department personnel were hurt while carrying out rescue work. The police have arrested property owner Rehan and his manager Furkan and a case has been registered under sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 285 (negligent conduct with respect to fire) of the IPC. The case has been transferred to the Crime Branch.

On Wednesday, police arrested Rehan's brother-in-law. Vikas, who works in one of the units, said the incident was tragic, but the cracking down on the units will affect many poor people.

"We are not educated and we chose this profession for our livelihood. We all are scared whether we will be able to work or not. If the units are shut down, then what will we do? Where will we go and how we will survive? Many women also work here as they have children and it is very difficult for them to bear education expenses," he said.

