Minoti Riba dies at 83

Social worker Minoti Riba, wife of former chief minister Tomo Riba, died on Wednesday after prolonged illness. She was 83 and is survived by six sons and three daughters.

Riba, who hailed from the Golaghat district in Assam, was also a former member of the Consumer Dispute Reddressal Committee of the state government. Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra and Chief Minister Pema Khandu paid respects to Riba..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)