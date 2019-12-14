Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bhubaneswar: CM Patnaik felicitates winners of Young Astronomer Talent Search

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday felicitated top 20 winners of the Young Astronomer Talent Search (YATS) 2019-20 at a function held here in Pathani Samanta Planetarium.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhubaneswar (Odisha)
  • |
  • Updated: 14-12-2019 08:42 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-12-2019 08:42 IST
Bhubaneswar: CM Patnaik felicitates winners of Young Astronomer Talent Search
Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik felicitated winners of talent search at Bhubaneswar on Friday . Image Credit: ANI

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday felicitated top 20 winners of the Young Astronomer Talent Search (YATS) 2019-20 at a function held here in Pathani Samanta Planetarium. Aimed at creating awareness in the field of astronomy and space science among students, motivating and encouraging young minds to become scientists and astronomers, YATS is a unique initiative for high school students of Odisha, organised by Tata Steel in association with Pathani Samanta Planetarium.

The winning group of aspiring astronomers will also get the opportunity to visit one of the premier facilities of Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) and receive a first-hand experience of space science in action. A total of 62,000 students from 300 schools across the state of Odisha have participated in the talent search. The theme for this edition was "Unravelling the Wonders of the Universe".

"The Young Astronomer Talent Search Programme has evolved as a platform that ignites young minds to think out of the box and kindles their interest in the field of astronomy and space sciences and showcases innovative concepts in the domains. This will go a long way in furthering the cause of research and development in astronomy and space sciences in the country," said Patnaik. "The Young Astronomers Talent Search (YATS) is a testament to our commitment to build a better tomorrow. The country is taking significant strides in the field of astronomy and space science. This initiative is intended to motivate the young generation to build on their curiosity and knowledge in this field of technology and innovation. Tata Steel stays committed to growing this initiative in the years to come. I wish all the winners and participants a bright future," said TV Narendran, CEO and MD, Tata Steel.

The platform provides an opportunity for the students in rural and remote areas of the State to exhibit their talent and come to the forefront in the field of astronomy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Delhi: 2 Nigerian nationals arrested for ATM cloning, 37 cloned cards recovered

Big Mishra opens 'live pedha' outlet in Bengaluru

UPDATE 2-Armed group claims killing 4 humanitarian hostages in Nigeria, aid organization says

Peter Dinklage says there were 'signposts' hinting at Daenerys' fate in 'Game of Thrones'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Government should take criminal action against Rahul Gandhi: Veer Savarkar's grandson

Veer Savarkars grandson, Ranjit Savarkar, on Sunday said that the government should take criminal action against Rahul Gandhi for insulting his grandfather at a public rally in New Delhi. This is like an attempt to break the country. When w...

Earthquake of 6.8 magnitude strikes Philippines

An earthquake measuring 6.8 on the Richter scale struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Sunday, according to the US Geological Survey.Prelim M6.8 Earthquake Mindanao, Philippines Dec-15 0611 UTC, updates, USGS Big Quakes tweeted. No casualties ha...

Morris Garages bullish on Indian automobile sector, to invest

Morris Garages MG, a British automobile brand now owned by SAIC of China, is bullish on Indian market and plans to invest Rs 3,000 crore more in the country, a company official said. MG Motor India, has already spent Rs 2,000 crore in the ...

JK: Doda Administration issues public advisory on snowfall

As the entire Jammu and Kashmir has been receiving continuous spell of snowfall, the district administration of Doda on Sunday issued an advisory and has suggested people not to wander near avalanche-prone areas. The people of Doda and Kish...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019