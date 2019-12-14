Delay in Himachal Assembly proceedings due to rain, snowfall

Proceedings of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly were delayed by half an hour on Saturday due to heavy rainfall and snowfall overnight. The Assembly session began at 11.30 am instead of 11 am on the last day of the winter session on Saturday.

Speaker Rajeev Bindal issued instructions regarding the delay in the start of the House proceedings. He said the decision to delay the proceedings was taken as some MLAs could not reach the Vidhan Sabha complex at Tapovan here on time due to overnight heavy rainfall and snowfall.

