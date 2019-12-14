Left Menu
Sukhbir Badal re-elected SAD chief

Sukhbir Singh Badal was on Saturday unanimously re-elected the president of the Shiromani Akali Dal. The 57-year-old former Punjab deputy chief minister became the SAD chief for the third time in a row.

His name was proposed by senior party leader Tota Singh and seconded by another senior leader, Prem Singh Chandumajra. The SAD on Saturday observed its 99th foundation day.

The election for the post was held at Teja Singh Samundri Hall of the SGPC complex.

