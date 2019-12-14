I was attacked today: JNU VC

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar's car was allegedly attacked by students inside campus earlier on Saturday. The Vice Chancellor alleged that 10 to 15 students surrounded him and tried to pull down him from his car with an aim to attack him.

"I was attacked today. I had gone to visit the School of Arts and Aesthetics, JNU, where around 10-15 students surrounded me. They were trying to pull me down and in a mood to attack me," Kumar told ANI. He said that he was fortunate enough to get rescued by the security staff. "Fortunately, I was rescued by security people and managed to escape," he said.

The JNU students have been protesting for over two weeks over a recent hike in the hostel fee. The attack comes a day after the Delhi High Court asked the JNU to file an affidavit mentioning academic details of those students against whom the varsity has filed a contempt petition for violating court's order restraining protests within 100 meters of the administrative block.

The orders came on a plea filed by the JNU, seeking action against some students, claiming that they have "grossly violated" August 9, 2017 order of the High Court by holding a protest within 100 meters of the administrative block and affecting its day-to-day working. (ANI)

