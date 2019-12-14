Man dies in road accident

A 45-year-old man was killed after he was run over by a state transport bus while crossing Nagpur-Amravati road on Friday night, police said on Saturday. The deceased Vasantrao Ingole was a resident of Paradsinga.

He died on the spot due to severe injuries to his head in the accident which occurred at 7.30 pm, a police officer said. A case has been registered under section 304 A (Causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code against the bus driver..

