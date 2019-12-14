MP: Protest in Indore against amended Citizenship Act

Hundreds of people on Saturday evening protested in Indore in Madhya Pradesh against the amended Citizenship Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise which the ruling BJP has said several times it wants to conduct nationwide. They assembled near the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Regal Crossing here, shouting slogans and holding placards, causing traffic snarls in the area for some time.

The protesters said the amended Citizenship Act and the NRC would bring about large scale discrimination on religious lines in the country. The Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB) was passed by both houses of Parliament and received President's assent earlier this week.

The amended Act provides for grant of citizenship to non-Muslim refugees from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who came to India before 2015 due to religious persecution. PTI HWP LAL BNM BNM.

