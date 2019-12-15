Left Menu
Shirdi missing people case: Bombay HC directs police to check possibility of human trafficking, organ racket

  Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  Updated: 15-12-2019 12:45 IST
Shirdi missing people case: Bombay HC directs police to check possibility of human trafficking, organ racket
Advocate Sushant Vinayak Dixit speaks to ANI in Mumbai on Saturday [Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI

Advocate Sushant Vinayak Dixit on Saturday informed ANI that the Bombay High Court has asked the police to investigate the possibility of human trafficking or organ racket behind the disappearance of the 88 missing people from Maharashtra's famous shrine Shirdi. "The High Court has asked the police to conduct an investigation whether the missing people have fallen prey to organ racket or human trafficking. The judicature has time and again directed the officials to take requisite measures to search the missings," he said while speaking to ANI in Mumbai.

"Manoj Kumar Soni, the resident of Indore, had filed a petition last year in the Aurangabad Bench of the Bombay High Court, stating that in August 2017, his wife went missing when he and his family visited Shirdi. The police has been asked to submit the report on the same," Dixit added. The Bombay High Court on Saturday ordered the formation of a special unit to investigate into the disappearance of devotees in Shirdi.

A bench of Bombay High Court has issued orders to the Ahmednagar Superintendent of Police to look into the matter. The next hearing on the case is on January 10, 2020. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

