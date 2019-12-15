Left Menu
Model Payal Rohatgi detained for objectionable comment on Nehru

Model and actor Payal Rohatgi was detained by Rajasthan police from her Ahmedabad residence on Sunday allegedly for her comment on former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

  Bundi (Rajasthan)
  Updated: 15-12-2019 14:09 IST
  Created: 15-12-2019 13:48 IST
Model Payal Rohatgi detained for objectionable comment on Nehru
Model and actor Payal Rohatgi (file pic). Image Credit: ANI

Model and actor Payal Rohatgi was detained by Rajasthan police from her Ahmedabad residence on Sunday allegedly for her comment on former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru. "Payal Rohatgi has been detained. Case registered," said SP Mamta Gupta.

According to sources, a police team led by an Inspector rank official has detained her. She is likely to be produced in Court on Monday. "I am arrested by @PoliceRajasthan for making a video on #MotilalNehru which I made from taking information from @google Freedom of Speech is a joke @PMOIndia @HMOIndia," tweeted Payal Rohatgi.

Earlier in December, a notice was served to the actor for allegedly posting an objectionable video relating to former prime ministers Jawaharlal Nehru and Indira Gandhi. "Rajasthan Youth Congress general secretary Charmesh Sharma has filed a complaint stating Payal Rohtagi has posted an objectionable video about JL Nehru, Indira Gandhi on Facebook on September 1. During the investigation, our team reached her residence in Mumbai. Later, we met Rohtagi at her parent's home in Gujarat. We have given her the notice to file a reply in the case," Lokendra Paliwal, Investigating Officer, Sadar Police Station, Bundi had told ANI.

The complaint was filed by Sharma in October at Bundi Sadar police station, following which the police registered a case under 66 and 67 of the IT Act. Rohtagi had also posted a video on the social media apologizing over the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

