Robber throws differently-abled woman off moving train in Mumbai, case registered

In a gruesome incident, a man allegedly robbed and threw a 32-year-old differently-abled woman off a moving train in Mumbai here on Friday. According to the FIR, the woman, Nagma Ansari boarded the handicapped compartment of Gujarat Express at Dadar railway station with the assistance of other passengers at around 3: 30 on Friday.

"As the train started moving, a man got into the train compartment claiming to be a plumber and started closing the doors and windows. After some time, the man tried to snatch the purse of the woman and run away," the FIR in Marathi read. "However, when the woman resisted and called for help, the man snatched her chain and mobile as well and threw her out of the moving train," it added.

Mumbai Central Government Railway Police (GRP) reached the spot as soon as it received the information and rushed the woman to a nearby hospital. According to police, the woman has lost a leg and is in critical condition.

A case has been registered at Mumbai Central police station under the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Indian Railway Act and the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act and further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)