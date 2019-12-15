All schools in Okhla, Jamia, New Friends Colony, Madanpur Khadar to remain closed on Monday: Delhi Dy CM

All schools in Okhla, Jamia, New Friends Colony and Madanpur Khadar area of the national capital will remain closed on Monday, said Deputy Chief Minister of the national capital Manish Sisodia on Sunday.

In a tweet, Sisodia said: "All government and private schools to stay closed in Okhla, Jamia and New Friends Colony and Madanpur Khadar area of Delhi on Monday. Looking at the present situation, the Delhi government has taken this decision to close all schools."

Three Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) buses were set on fire near Bharat Nagar area as demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in the national capital turned violent earlier today. (ANI)

