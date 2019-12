Two students were injured whentheir bus overturned on a bridge in Kalyan in Thane districtof Maharashtra on Sunday night while returning from picnic,police said

The private bus was carrying students of a coachingclass from Ambernath

The driver of the bus lost control on the Durgadi Fortbridge, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)