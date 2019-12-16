Left Menu
Maha: Mobile shop owner shot dead while resisting robbery bid

  • PTI
  • Palghar
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 10:49 IST
  • Created: 16-12-2019 10:23 IST
Maha: Mobile shop owner shot dead while resisting robbery bid
A mobile phone shop owner was shot dead when he resisted an attempt by two men to rob his outlet in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Monday. The incident took place around 9.45 pm on Sunday at the shop owned by Vishal Kumar Gupta in Virar area, police inspector Vivek Sonawane said.

As the staff members were about to close the shop, two motorcycle-borne men stopped there, barged into the premises and asked for money. The staff members raised an alarm following which Gupta, who resided just behind the shop, rushed there and caught hold one of the accused.

The other accused then fired from his revolver at Gupta, who collapsed and died on the spot, the official said. The staff members later nabbed the two robbers and thrashed them. However, one of them, who fired at Gupta, managed to run away leaving the revolver behind, he said.

The other accused was handed over to the police who admitted him to a hospital as he was injured in the thrashing, he said. One of Gupta's relatives, who were present at the shop, was also injured in the incident, the official said.

The police seized the revolver and launched the search for the other accused. A case was registered against the two accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act, the official said.

