CAA: Youth Cong workers wave black flags at Manipur Guv

Youth Congress workers waved black flags at Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla on Monday morning at nearby aluva in protest against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), passed by the Parliament. Heptulla was on her way to board a flight to Lakshadweep from the Nedumbassery airport when the incident occurred.

The protesters were removed by police after which the governor proceeded to the airport. According to the amended Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants, but given Indian citizenship.

PTI UD ROH ROH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)