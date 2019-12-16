Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAA: Youth Cong workers wave black flags at Manipur Guv

  • PTI
  • |
  • Thiruvai
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 10:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 10:29 IST
CAA: Youth Cong workers wave black flags at Manipur Guv

Youth Congress workers waved black flags at Manipur Governor Najma Heptulla on Monday morning at nearby aluva in protest against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), passed by the Parliament. Heptulla was on her way to board a flight to Lakshadweep from the Nedumbassery airport when the incident occurred.

The protesters were removed by police after which the governor proceeded to the airport. According to the amended Act, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014 and facing religious persecution there will not be treated as illegal immigrants, but given Indian citizenship.

PTI UD ROH ROH.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 1-Top Democrats make case for Republicans to endorse Trump impeachment

CRPF DIG among two killed in landslide on Jammu-Srinagar NH

Soccer-Rayo-Albacete match abandoned after player subjected to 'Nazi' taunts

Health News Roundup: FDA panel votes unanimously in favor of Horizon's thyroid eye disease drug

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Hyderabad Encounter: A sentiment analysis of public mood on day of encounter

Sentiment analysis of twitter users revealed that they showered salutes on Hyderabad police for eliminating alleged gang rapists of the veterinary doctor but only a few believe in cops version of successive events leading to encounter....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Oman fire Dutch coach Koeman

Dutchman Erwin Koeman has been fired from his role as Oman head coach, the countrys football association announced following a disappointing performance at the Gulf Cup. Oman went into the competition as defending champions having won the k...

Country facing "explosive" atmosphere: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday lashed out at the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act CAA, saying it was an attempt to curb freedom. He said the country was facing an explosive atmosphere. Speaking at a joint protest m...

Thai-Indian making waves at Southeast Asia online car marketplace Carro

By Lee Kah Whye I went from zero to 100 almost overnight, is what Manit Ghogar was quoted as saying in an article published by Northeastern University from where he graduated from in 2017. Manit heads Carros Thailand business.Using technolo...

ANALYSIS-Villains or visionaries? Hedge funds short companies they say 'greenwash'

Tens of trillions of global investment dollars are pouring into companies touting robust environmental, social and governance credentials. Now short-sellers spy an opportunity. Such hedge funds, often cast as villains of the piece because t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019