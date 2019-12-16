K'taka govt to offer attractive concessions for setting up

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Moday said the government will initiate measures to set up industrial clusters based on the agriculture produces grown in a particular region and offer attractive concessions to those setting up agri-related units. He called upon farmers to minimise chemicals in agriculture by switching to organic farming.

"We are giving more thrust to organic farming. It is the only way to minimise poisonous chemicals and its negative effect on the growers and consumers. Already discussions are taking place on a large scale. I am planning to hold meetings with farmers in each taluk every month to create awareness about it," the chief minister added. Yediyurappa said a mega convention is going on in Shivamogga on organic farming where thousands of farmers have enrolled themselves.

He recalled how his 'per drop, more crop' drive resulted in micro-irrigation project in 26,000 acres in 2012 when he was the chief minister. Yediyurappa said India has slipped to 102nd spot among 117 nations in the Global Hunger Index and lamented that an estimated 40 per cent of foodgrains go waste in the country annually.

"According to the Global Hunger Index-2019, India ranks 102 out of 117 nations. On the one hand, people are suffering from hunger, while on the other, there is huge wastage of agriculture produce," he said at the curtain raiser of Agro Food-tech Expo-2020 here from April 22 to 26 next year. The event will be organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) at the Palace Grounds which would see attendance from experts and participants from different parts of India and abroad.

Citing a UN report, Yediyurappa said the loss due to the gap between agriculture production and its utilisation is 40 per cent, which is a matter of grave concern. "For example, the UN has estimated that at least 21 million metric tonnes of wheat is getting wasted annually.

Around Rs 50,000 crore worth agriculture produce is getting wasted. There is a need to carry out more study and bring reform in the agriculture production, preservation and utilisation," he added. The big question staring India is to make agriculture profitable, Yediyurappa said and emphasised the need to change the way farming and processing is done to lift the living standards of farmers.

In this regard, the Chief Minister called upon the industry to open more processing units, improvise the manner in which production is done and set up marketing units. These mega units should be set up across the nation and generate employment, he pointed out.

Yediyurappa hailed the Centre for introducing 100 per cent FDI in food processing, which has already brought USD 8.7 billion of investment in the country. Exuding confidence the expo will help in promoting new inventions, exchange of technology and attracting investments in this sector, he appealed to the organisers to inform his government about the decisions taken in the expo, so that they can be incorporated in the upcoming budget..

