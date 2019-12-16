Left Menu
Development News Edition

K'taka govt to offer attractive concessions for setting up

  • PTI
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 16:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 16:11 IST
K'taka govt to offer attractive concessions for setting up

Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Moday said the government will initiate measures to set up industrial clusters based on the agriculture produces grown in a particular region and offer attractive concessions to those setting up agri-related units. He called upon farmers to minimise chemicals in agriculture by switching to organic farming.

"We are giving more thrust to organic farming. It is the only way to minimise poisonous chemicals and its negative effect on the growers and consumers. Already discussions are taking place on a large scale. I am planning to hold meetings with farmers in each taluk every month to create awareness about it," the chief minister added. Yediyurappa said a mega convention is going on in Shivamogga on organic farming where thousands of farmers have enrolled themselves.

He recalled how his 'per drop, more crop' drive resulted in micro-irrigation project in 26,000 acres in 2012 when he was the chief minister. Yediyurappa said India has slipped to 102nd spot among 117 nations in the Global Hunger Index and lamented that an estimated 40 per cent of foodgrains go waste in the country annually.

"According to the Global Hunger Index-2019, India ranks 102 out of 117 nations. On the one hand, people are suffering from hunger, while on the other, there is huge wastage of agriculture produce," he said at the curtain raiser of Agro Food-tech Expo-2020 here from April 22 to 26 next year. The event will be organised by the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) at the Palace Grounds which would see attendance from experts and participants from different parts of India and abroad.

Citing a UN report, Yediyurappa said the loss due to the gap between agriculture production and its utilisation is 40 per cent, which is a matter of grave concern. "For example, the UN has estimated that at least 21 million metric tonnes of wheat is getting wasted annually.

Around Rs 50,000 crore worth agriculture produce is getting wasted. There is a need to carry out more study and bring reform in the agriculture production, preservation and utilisation," he added. The big question staring India is to make agriculture profitable, Yediyurappa said and emphasised the need to change the way farming and processing is done to lift the living standards of farmers.

In this regard, the Chief Minister called upon the industry to open more processing units, improvise the manner in which production is done and set up marketing units. These mega units should be set up across the nation and generate employment, he pointed out.

Yediyurappa hailed the Centre for introducing 100 per cent FDI in food processing, which has already brought USD 8.7 billion of investment in the country. Exuding confidence the expo will help in promoting new inventions, exchange of technology and attracting investments in this sector, he appealed to the organisers to inform his government about the decisions taken in the expo, so that they can be incorporated in the upcoming budget..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

D Josi delivers big offense as Preds top Rangers

Defenseman Roman Josi collected two goals and an assist, and Juuse Saros made a season-high 39 saves as the Nashville Predators began a four-game road trip with a 5-2 victory over the New York Rangers on Monday night. Rocco Grimaldi scored ...

WB: Internet services to remain suspended in Howrah till 5 pm today

The internet services in Howrah district of West Bengal will remain suspended till 5 pm on Tuesday, officials said. The internet services were temporarily suspended in some districts of West Bengal as a precautionary measure amid protests a...

Australian court sentences would-be airline bombers to 76 years in prison

Two brothers have been sentenced to a total of 76 years in prison by an Australian court for planning to blow up an Etihad Airways flight from Sydney to Abu Dhabi with a bomb hidden in a meat grinder. The New South Wales Supreme Court on Tu...

Peter Siddle replaces Josh Hazlewood for Boxing Day Test against New Zealand

Australias Peter Siddle has been named as the replacement of Josh Hazlewood for the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand in Melbourne. Hazlewood was on Sunday ruled out of the second Test against New Zealand due to a hamstring tear.The 28-ye...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019