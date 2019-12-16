Congress' dharna insolidarity with students

Congress leaders led by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra held a dharna at the India Gate on Monday in solidarity with students protesting against the amended Citizenship Act.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said the two-hour protest, which began at 4 pm, is to express solidarity with students from Jamia Millia Islamia University and other places.

Police had used force against students on Sunday after a protest against the amended law turned violent in which buses were torched.

