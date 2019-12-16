Left Menu
WB Guv asks Mamata to personally update him of situation in

After West Bengal chief secretary and director general of police failed to turn up to brief him on the current situation in the state over the violent protests against the amended Citizenship act, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday asked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to personally update him on it. He took to the Twitter to express his displeasure over the absence of the two senior most officials of the state government despite his summons and described it as "unfortunate and unexpected".

"@MamataOfficial. In view of enormity of situation I have called upon Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to personally update me at Raj Bhawan tomorrow at a time of her choice. There is no response from Chief Secretary and DGP thus far.

This is unfortunate and unexpected of them," Dhankhar wrote. Dhankhar had summoned the two top officials on Sunday.

Top sources in the state administration said the chief secretary and the DGP would brief the governor at an "appropriate time". Violent protests over the amended Citizenship Act continued to rock parts of West Bengal for the third consecutive day. Several incidents of vandalism and arson were reported from different districts.

Banerjee, who is also the TMC supremo, led a mega rally from Red Road to Jorasanko Thakur Bari, the ancestral house of of Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore in north Kolkata, and vowed not to implement the amended Citizenship Act and the citizens register in Bengal and dared the Centre to dismiss her government..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

