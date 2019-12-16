2 flats gutted in fire in Pune building, no injuries reported

Five people were rescued after afire broke out in a residential complex in Kondhwa area ofPune on Monday evening, gutting a couple of flats on the fifthfloor, an official said

Seven fire engines and water tankers were deployed todouse the blaze which began at 7pm, he said

"We rescued five people. There are no reports ofinjuries to anyone. Two flats on the fifth floor weredestroyed. The fire has been doused," he added.

