Left Menu
Development News Edition

Drones to keep hawk eye over Kurukshetra solar eclipse fair

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chandigarh
  • |
  • Updated: 16-12-2019 22:04 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-12-2019 22:04 IST
Drones to keep hawk eye over Kurukshetra solar eclipse fair

The security personnel will keep a hawk eye through drones in air over the solar eclipse fair in Kurukshetra on December 26 when over 15 lakh pilgrims from the country and abroad are likely to take a holy dip in Brahma Sarovar there. After a meeting chaired by Haryana Chief Secretary Keshni Anand Arora to take stock of the security and other infrastructural arrangements for the famous Kurukshetra fair, the authorities said over 5000 security personnel, linked to a police central control room, would be deployed at the fair venue.

The arrangements have also been made to deploy an adequate number of boats, besides divers and swimmers, in the lake to tackle any contingency during the holy dip in the pond on the occasion, they said. “This year, the fair is expected to witness the participation of over 15 lakh devotees from India and abroad. The state government will run special buses for the convenience of devotees so that they do not face any problem in reaching Kurukshetra,” an official statement said.

Chief Secretary Arora directed officers that the Kurukshetra's district administration, its development board and tourism department should work in coordination to ensure the successful organization of the fair. She also asked officials to make adequate arrangements of ambulances and stretchers, besides teams of doctors should be deployed on the occasion.

She also said sufficient number of fire fighting vehicles should be deployed at the site and wanted officials to chalk out a dedicated route for ambulances, fire tenders and police vehicles to reach and get out of the fair venue without any hinderance in case of any eventuality. During the fair, all devotees will be covered under group insurance, it was further informed.

She said the law and order should be strengthened to ensure the security of every devotee visiting the fair. For the convenience of devotees, special buses would be run from all the districts. Apart from this, directions were also given to ensure coordination with the railways so that the devotees do not face any inconvenience in reaching Kurukshetra.

Among those present in the meeting included, Principal Secretary Rajesh Khullar to the chief minister, Tourism Department's Additional Chief Secretary Vijay Vardhan, Karnal Divisional Commissioner Vineet Garg and Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order) Navdeep Singh Virk, besides other senior officers. PTI SUN RAX

RAX

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

IIM Ahmedabad protests: Around 50 protesters detained; visuals go viral

Malayalam actors come down against CAA, police action against

Impact of Essar Steel case resolution to boost Q3 profit; also a huge positive for economy: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Tracking system will help serve rail commuters better: Angadi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Trade Wars deflated Climate Action in COP25 and hopes on Paris Agreement

The US-China Trade War is often in the limelight for its multi-dimensional nature and has become a synonymous to the trade war.&#160; However, the trade war per se is not singular in the contemporary world. The very existence of lesser high...

JNU Administration's 100-meter challenge before JNUSU

For the first time in its history, Jawaharlal Nehru University JNU Administration is seeking permanent deployment of local police to keep protesting students at 100 meters away from the Administrative Block. It would be interesting to see h...

Sentiment Analysis of Twitter users during COP25: Governments losing trust on Climate Action

Sentiment analysis of Twitter users during COP25 in Madrid, being held from December 2-13, shows widespread fear on climate change due to global warming but almost no trust on governments in meeting the emission targets. In the analysis the...

These innovators are making humanitarian response more efficient

These alarming trends prompt a call for the world to not only address the ongoing crisis but also to adopt innovative approaches to fulfill the growing humanitarian needs in such emergencies. ...

Videos

Latest News

'Little Miss Period" tackles Japan's menstruation taboos with a punch

Her timing can be terrible and she can pack a mean punch.But Little Miss Period - a pink blob with red lips and red pants who stars in a Japanese manga comic and movie of the same name - has a mission breaking taboos in a society where talk...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks ride Wall St momentum to 8-month peak, pound slips

Asian shares rose to their highest in eight months on Tuesday, as trade deal optimism and Wall Streets streak to all-time highs supported sentiment, while familiar fears of a hard Brexit knocked the pound. The mood carried MSCIs broadest in...

New strategy adopted for resolving historical claims arising from abuse

The Crown has adopted a new strategy for resolving historical claims arising from abuse in state care that better reflects its principled response to the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry, State Services Minister Chris Hipkins and A...

Last of New Zealand volcano dead identified

All victims of the White Island volcanic eruption have now been identified, New Zealand police said Tuesday, as they formally named two Australians and an American among the deceased. The explosion at the popular adventure tourist destinati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019