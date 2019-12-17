Head constable caught taking bribe in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

A head constable was arrested in Rajasthan's Jhalawar district on Tuesday for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 20,000 to make changes in an FIR, an official said. Ramesh Chand, posted at Khanpur police station, had demanded the bribe from one Jagdish, he said.

After verification of Jagdish's complaint, a trap was laid by the Anti-Corruption Bureau and Chand was held with the bribe amount, the official said. Chand has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, he said.

