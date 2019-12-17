Left Menu
Cannabis worth Rs 10.76 lakh seized; one held

  Thane
  Updated: 17-12-2019 18:19 IST
  Created: 17-12-2019 18:19 IST
Navi Mumbai police seized ganja or cannabis weighing 89 kgs and arrested a 23-year-old man from Vashi, police said on Tuesday. The estimated price of the seizure is Rs 10.76 lakh, a Vashi police official said.

The accused, identified as Mohammad Imran Sadique Ali Shah, was booked under Narcotic Drug and Psychotropic Substances (NTPS) Act, said DCP, Zone 1, Pankaj Dahane. The ganja was found stored in Shah's houses in Vashi and Govandi, the officer said..

